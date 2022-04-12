Official trailer for the Mel Gibson, Dermot Mulroney spy thriller Agent Game

Agent Game centers on a CIA officer who finds himself the target of a rendition operation after being scapegoated for the death of an interrogation subject. Nighthawks writer/director Grant S. Johnson directs Agent Game, which stars Mel Gibson, Jason Isaacs, Katie Cassidy, Dermot Mulroney, Adan Canto, Annie Ilonzeh, Barkhad Abdi, Rhys Coiro, Blue Kimble, Matt Riedy, Sara Areyano, Gabby Kono, Paul Burke, Nick DeKay, Angela Lentz, Mark Weinhandl, Roy Luke and Robert Bob Young.

Agent Game will be released by Lionsgate on May 24th on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital.