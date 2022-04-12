Trailer for Jim Caviezel sex trafficking thriller Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former US government agent, who quits his job in order to devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers. The action thriller stars Mira Sorvino, Jim Caviezel, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, Kurt Fuller, Scott Haze, Gerardo Taracena, Eduardo Verástegui, Gary Basaraba, Manny Perez, Yessica Borroto Perryman, Gustavo Sánchez Parra and Javier Godino. Jim Caviezel recently appeared at the ReAwaken America Tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma and announced that Sound of Freedom is scheduled to be released in the 4th Quarter of 2022.