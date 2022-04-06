Survival thriller Arisaka to get U.S. streaming release via Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital

Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media has nabbed North American VOD rights to the modern-day survival thriller feature film Arisaka.

Set in the historical Bataan trail that took the lives of so many Filipino and American soldiers during the World War II Bataan Death March, Arisaka is a modern-day survival story of a woman who will push herself to the limit for truth and freedom.

When Bataan police officer, Mariano, was assigned as a convoy escort for a narco-list vice mayor headed to a press conference that could shake the entire Philippine government, she knew it would be a dangerous mission. However, she did not expect her own fellow cops to rub them out and shoot everyone dead in an attempt to stop the release of any damning information by the vice mayor. As the sole survivor of the rubout, a battered-and-bruised Mariano flees to the Bataan wilderness to avoid the clean-up party and to have a chance at shedding truth to what really happened. With the harsh wilds ahead of her and a police squad hot on her trail, Mariano must run and hide if she wants to live. While in the middle of nowhere, Mariano meets a young native girl, Nawi, who has the know-how to not only survive, but live in the wilderness. Thanks to Nawi’s help, Mariano may have just found a sliver of hope to make it out of the ordeal and tell her story. The cops hunting her down, however, are ruthless and will stop at nothing to ensure there are no witnesses left, even if it means involving Nawi and her family who have already been suffering the injustices against indigenous people by the authorities their whole lives. Fight or flight – Mariano must decide if she should escape with the truth or stand her ground to protect the brave girl who helped her.

Based on a story by Mikhail Red, Arisaka was written by Anton Santamaria and directed by Mikhail Red. Arisaka was produced by Paul Soriano and Mark Victor. The ensemble cast includes Maja Salvador (Mariano), Mon Confiado (Sonny), Shella Mae Romualdo (Nawi), Art Acuna (Torejon), Archi Adamos (Vice Mayor Rosales), Apollo Abraham (Kong), Michael Roy Jornales (Salome), Kiel Rodriguez (Abay), and Royce Cabera (Yang).

Arisaka will be available to rent and own on global digital HD internet, and satellite platforms on April 26, 2022.