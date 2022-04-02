PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Ricky Gervais

view related:
I’d start with 'Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn’t be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given' ... and then: 'I’m proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. Fuck them.'
By: Ricky Gervais
Context:
Before the 94th Academy Awards presentation in March of 2022, British comedian Ricky Gervais was asked what he would say onstage if he were hosting the ceremony.
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Quote
- People / Bands: Ricky Gervais
- Companies: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS)
- Quote Types: Pop Culture Quotes > Celebrity Quotes | Pop Culture Quotes > Humorous Quotes