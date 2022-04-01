PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by James Spader

view related:
When nothing makes sense in the light, we have to search in the dark.
By: James Spader
Characters: Raymond 'Red' Reddington
From: The Blacklist
Genres: Crime | Drama | Television
James Spader, as 'Red' Reddington, makes this statement after former enemy, Senator Cynthia Panabaker (played by Deirdre Lovejoy), comes to him for help finding the person who attacked and kidnapped her daughter. The exchange took place during Season 9, Episode 14 of The Blacklist, which originally aired on Friday, April 1, 2022.
