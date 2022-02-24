Official trailer for horror/comedy All My Friends Hate Me

It’s Pete’s birthday and the old gang from college are throwing him a party out in the country. During what’s meant to be a joyful weekend reunion, Pete finds himself increasingly unnerved by his friends’ inside jokes and snarky comments. As the atmosphere goes from awkward to terrifying to downright surreal, Pete is pushed to the breaking point. Is he being paranoid or is he the butt of some elaborate joke?

From director Andrew Gaynord (The Characters) and co-writers Tom Stourton and Tom Palmer comes All My Friends Hate Me, a dark comedy-horror mash up for anyone who’s ever experienced social anxiety and lived to tell about it.

All My Friends Hate Me stars Georgina Campbell, Joshua McGuire, Christopher Fairbank, Antonia Clarke, Dustin Demri-Burns, Tom Stourton, Kieran Hodgson, Graham Dickson and Charly Clive.