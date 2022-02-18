Check out the Super Bowl clip for Marvel Studio’s Moon Knight

Moon Knight centers on Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Grant soon discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Original series Moon Knight hits the stream on March 30th, exclusively on Disney+. The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab and Jeremy Slater are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serving as co-executive producers. Jeremy Slater is the head writer.