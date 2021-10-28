New character posters revealed for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci biopic

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control. Ridley Scott directs House of Gucci, which hits theaters on November 24th, 2021.

These character posters feature Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci. House of Gucci also stars Jack Huston and Salma Hayek.