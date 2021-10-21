Trailer revealed for film adaptation of popular game Uncharted

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Ruben Fleischer, who helmed Venom and Zombieland: Double Tap, directs Uncharted, starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick.

Uncharted will be released in movie theaters on February 18, 2022.