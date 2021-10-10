PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Roddy Piper

view related:
I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass... and I'm all out of bubblegum.
By: Roddy Piper
Characters: Nada
From: They Live
Genres: Action | Buddies | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Context:
Nada (Roddy Pipper) sarcastically announces to patrons of a bank that his about to shoot anyone he uncovers as alien. Nada is able to see the creatures' true form by wearing a special pair of sun glasses.
