PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Roddy Piper

Don't wear them glasses too long. Starts to feel like a knife turnin' in your skull.
By: Roddy Piper
Characters: Nada
From: They Live
Nada (Roddy Pipper) lets Frank (Keith David) know the effects of wearing "Hoffman Lenses" for extended periods of time. "Hoffman Lenses" are special sun glasses that reveal the true form of aliens disguised as humans.
