Tribeca Film Fest to premiere documentary on 80’s pop group A-Ha; check out the trailer

Variety reports that a documentary on 1980’s Norwegian pop band A-ha will have its world premiere at the 2021 edition of the Tribeca Film Fest on June 12th.

The group’s iconic hit song Take On Me, which featured a groundbreaking animation/live-action video by Steve Barron, is one of the most played songs of the last millennium. The documentary, directed by Aslaug Holm and Thomas Robsahm (Punx), follows the band over a period of four years, revealing the full story of how three young men, Morton Harket, Magne Furuholmen and Paul Waaktaar, followed their dream of hitting it big. When Take On Me reached number 1 on Billboard’s U.S. pop charts in 1985, that dream became a reality.

A-ha has fans in every age group and play to sold-out arenas around the world. However, they travel separately in black Mercedes limousines, stay individually in luxury hotel suites and have separate dressing rooms for every performance. On stage is the only time they appear together. Holm and Robsahm watch the group closely with their cameras attempting to find out why these three childhood friends have become so cold with each other personally.

According to the Variety report, the doc also makes note of their James Bond theme song for The Living Daylights, which starred Maryam d’Abo and featured Timothy Dalton as the legendary spy. The article also notes that currently titled a-ha The Movie has select international distribution deals in place via First Hand Films, including in: Japan (Klockworx), Korea (Company L), Poland (Mayfly), Norway (Euforia), Sweden (TriArt) and Denmark (Øst for Paradis). The film also has a release date of July 8th, 2021 in Germany and will also be released soon after in Austria and Switzerland.

Check out the festival trailer for a-ha The Movie, below, along with the official music video for their iconic hits .

a-ha the Movie Trailer

Take On Me Music Official Music Video

The Living Daylights Music Video

source: variety.com,