Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, focusing on titular comic book character Shang-Chi.

Created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi – also known as The Master of Kung-Fu – first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in December of 1973. Developed during the martial arts craze that was sweeping America at the time, the character quickly gained in popularity and went on to headline his own solo title until 1983.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Just Mercy, Short Term 12, The Glass Castle), Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu as the namesake character Shang-Chi, along with Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu, Meng’er Zhang, and Kelli Bailey.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released on September 3rd, 2021.