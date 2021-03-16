New book titles at Crush Collectibles

A bunch of new book titles just landed in the shop, including Stephen King’s later thriller Later; the latest edition of Blade Runner 2019, as well as a stunning Hardcover Artist Edition of the entire Blade Runner: Los Angeles sage; Transformers vs. The Terminator; a horror novel set in the world of Alien; and so much more.
