Check out the new poster for Mortal Kombat

New Line Cinema will release Mortal Kombat on April 16th, 2021, starring Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Sub-Zero, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Major Jackson ‘Jax’ Briggs, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Daniel Nelson as Kabal, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Laura Brent as Allison Young, Elissa Cadwell as Nitara, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young, along with Mel Jarnson. Simon McQuoid directs the new vision for Mortal Kombat, working from a script by Greg Russo, Dave Callaham and Oren Uziel.