Assault on VA-33 official trailer featuring Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White and Mark Dacascos

Paramount Home Entertainment has released a trailer for the action thriller Assault on VA-33, featuring Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White and Mark Dacascos. Directed by Christopher Ray, Assault on VA-33 centers on decorated veteran and PTSD sufferer, Jason Hill (Flanery), who’s meeting his wife, Jennifer, for lunch at the Veteran’s Affairs hospital where she works.

After Jennifer is called away for an emergency consultation with the head of US Military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the hospital is taken hostage by heavily armed terrorists. Jason becomes the last line of defense and must battle the terrorists and his own PTSD induced demons to save his wife, the General, the hospital’s staff and patients.

Assault on VA-33 also stars Weston Cage Coppola, Abigail Hawk, Gina Holden, Rob Van Dam, Gerald Webb, Rachel True, Brittany Underwood, Richard Gabai, Max Adler, Peter Johnson, Tim McKiernan, Ron J. Rock, Vincent Veloso, Matt Riker, Sean Huze, and Paul Spitale.

Assault on VA-33 will get a limited theatrical release on April 2nd, then get sent to Digital and On-Demand April 6th.