New poster revealed for Zack Snyder Las Vegas heist film Army of the Dead

Netflix has released the poster for Zack Snyder’s upcoming Las Vegas heist film Army of the Dead that stars Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Hiroyuki Sanada, Nora Arnezeder, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, Michael Cassidy, Samantha Win and Raúl Castillo.

Army of the Dead takes place just after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. In the chaos, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Netflix will begin exclusively streaming Army of the Dead on May 21st, 2021.