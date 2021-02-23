AMC Theatres releases statement on New York City’s movie theater reopening

In response to the announcement that movie theaters can reopen in New York City, AMC Entertainment chief Adam Aron, today issued the following statement:

“Governor Cuomo’s announcement that movie theaters can reopen in New York City in the first week of March is another important step towards restoring the health of the movie theater industry and of our Company. We are excited to announce that AMC, the largest movie theater exhibitor in New York City, will reopen all 13 of our theaters in New York City beginning March 5. We will do so with the highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which were developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health. AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing & automatic seat blocking in each auditorium, mandatory mask wearing, and upgraded air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important health, sanitization and cleanliness efforts.” Aron continued, “Since reopening our first theaters with AMC Safe & Clean in August, AMC has welcomed back nearly 10 million moviegoers nationwide without a single reported case of COVID-19 transmission among moviegoers at our theaters. We look forward to welcoming back our New York City guests to the big seats, big sounds and big screens that are only possible at a movie theater.”

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing high tech HEPA vacuums and upgraded air filtration efforts, including the use of MERV 13 filters, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheaters.com/amc-safe-and-clean.