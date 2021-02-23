Electronic music pioneers Daft Punk call it quits

Sadly, Daft Punk – the French electronic music duo founded in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter – have announced that they’re calling it quits after a massively successful 28 year run. Check out their farewell video titled “Epilogue,” posted yesterday by the group on Youtube. As of this writing, the video has received more than 14 million views.

Discography

Studio Albums

Homework (1997)

Discovery (2001)

Human After All (2005)

Random Access Memories (2013)

Soundtracks

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Concert Tours