HBO’s Watchmen writer to script new Blade film for Marvel

Scoop reports that playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who served as story editor and writer on HBO’s Watchmen limited series, will pen the script for Marvel’s fast-developing Blade film. The project will make Osei-Kuffour the first black woman to write a Marvel film. For the Watchmen series, Osei-Kuffour wrote the episode, “An Almost Religious Awe” in which Angela is treated by Lady Trieu after her Nostalgia-fueled trip through her grandfather’s memories.

Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book) has been tapped to star as the titular half man-half vampire superhero Blade, who becomes a vampire killer. Blade was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, who introduced the character in Tomb of Dracula #10 in 1973.

Ali previously played Cottonmouth in Netflix’s Luke Cage and voiced Prowler for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to the report, little is known about the Blade film, but is apparently not part of the MCU’s Phase 4. Wesley Snipes played the character for New Line Cinema’s trilogy of films beginning in 1998, immediately upping the ante for action superhero films in the process, being a highly trained actor and martial artist.

source: scoop.previewsworld.com,