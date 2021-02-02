Official poster for Eddie Murphy’s sequel Coming 2 America revealed

Coming 2 America is set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer from a script by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield and is based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy.

Check out the new poster for Coming 2 America, along with the trailer for the movie. Amazon Studios will exclusively release Coming 2 America globally on Prime Video starting March 5th, 2021.