Universal Pictures reveals inside look at Tom Hanks’ News of the World

Universal Pictures has released a featurette for the new Tom Hanks’ period drama News of the World, which is scheduled to be released in theaters this Christmas. Tom Hanks headlines News of the World, written and directed by Paul Greengrass (the Bourne films, United 93), from his screenplay with Luke Davies (Lion). The film reunites the filmmaker for the first time with his star from their 2013 Best Picture nominee Captain Phillips.

News of the World takes place five years after the end of the Civil War, centering on Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, who now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. The former military man shares the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.

Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.

News of the World is based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles. It is produced by Gary Goetzman (Mamma Mia! franchise, Greyhound), Gail Mutrux (The Danish Girl, Donnie Brasco) and Gregory Goodman (22 July, 8 Mile). The executive producers are Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt. The film’s music is by eight-time Academy Award nominee James Newton Howard.