Legendary reveals teaser poster for Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot

Legendary Entertainment is preparing to unleash iconic horror character Leatherface on the world again in 2021, when the company releases a reboot of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre horror film franchise. The new film is directed by David Blue Garcia and stars Elsie Fisher, Moe Dunford, Jacob Latimore, Sarah Yarkin, Olwen Fouéré and John West Jr.

Check out the first poster for the film, which hasn’t staked out a release date yet, probably because of Covid. Not to mention the fact that new director David Blue Garcia, decided to reshoot all the footage former director/brothers Ryan and Andy Tohill, had shot before splitting from the project during the first week of production in Bulgaria.