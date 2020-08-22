Official trailer revealed for DC Comics adaptation Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros. has just released the official full trailer for the delayed Wonder Woman 1984, starring Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig and Ravi Patel. Patty Jenkins returns to direct the next chapter in the heroine’s saga, this one set in the 1980s as Wonder Woman faces two all-new foes: Max Lord (Pedro Pascal0 and The Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The new release date for Wonder Woman 1984 is October 2nd, 2020.

Check out the main official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, below, along with newly released art work.