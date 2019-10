STX Films has revealed a teaser poster for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming crime thriller The Gentlemen.

The Gentlemen centers on a British drug lord attempts to sell his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. The all-star cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant and Jason Wong.

Check out the first poster for The Gentlemen, below.