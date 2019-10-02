STX unveils The Gentlemen trailer

After an early reveal of the poster for Guy Ritchie’s action thriller The Gentlemen, STX has released the first trailer for the movie.

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes The Gentlemen, a star-studded, sophisticated action comedy. The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentlemen will hit theaters on January 24, 2020 featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Check out the trailer for The Gentlemen, below.