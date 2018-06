Paramount Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Transformers spinoff movie Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. Directed by Travis Knight, Bumblebee hits theaters this Christmas on December 21st.

Bumblebee also stars Martin Short, Pamela Adlon, Megyn Price, Marcella Bragio, Peter Cullen, Vanessa Ross, Kenneth Choi, John Ortiz, Jess Harnell, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Glynn Turman.