Dynamic new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation presents a fresh vision of the Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one person can wear the mask.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Lily Tomlin.

Check out the new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, below. The film will be released in theaters this Christmas.