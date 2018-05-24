New clip and season 2 poster released for Marvel’s Luke Cage

Marvel has released a new clip from season 2 of Luke Cage. The clip, called “Luke Cage Carries the Weight of Harlem,” features the Hero of Harlem being harassed by angry neighbors who all want to be helped with their various crime and community-related issues. Apparently being a superhero brings with it certain responsibilities that Cage may find overwhelming. Mike Colter returns as Luke Cage, along with Justin Swain, Simone Missick, Mustafa Shakir, Theo Rossi, Alfre Woodard, Gabrielle Dennis, Jaiden Kaine, Ron Cephas Jones and Rosario Dawson.

Marvel’s Luke Cage returns to Netflix on June 22, 2018. Check out the clip, along with the season 2 poster, below.