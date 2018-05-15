Fox reveals teaser trailer for this fall’s The Predator

Fox recently unleashed the teaser trailer for The Predator, which lands in theaters on September 14th, directed by franchise alum Shane Black and starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

In The Predator, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, a ragtag crew of former soldiers, along with a disgruntled science teacher, must prevent the end of the human race.

Check out the teaser trailer for The Predator, below.