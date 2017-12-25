PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Paul Gleason

Context:

Paul Gleason (as Clarence Beeks) says to two train baggage handlers, played by Senator Al Franken and Tom Davis, after they walk in on him just as Gleason is about to kill Dan Aykroyd ( as Louis Winthorpe III), Eddie Murphy (as Billy Ray Valentine), and Jamie Lee Curtis (as Ophelia). Gleason has figured out they are attempting to steal a top secret crop report from him before he can hand it over to Ralph Bellamy and Don Ameche (as Randolph & Mortimer Duke), so they can corner the stock market.