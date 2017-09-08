Details on the new Peter Dinklage sci-fi thriller Rememory

Rememory was written by Michael Vukadinovich and Mark Palansky and produced by Daniel Bekerman and Lee Clay. The film explores the unexplained death of Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan), a visionary scientific pioneer whose body is found shortly after the unveiling of his newest work: a device able to extract, record and play a person’s memories. Gordon’s wife, Carolyn (Julia Ormond – Mad Men, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Legends of the Fall), retreats into her house and cuts off contact with the outside world when a mysterious man (Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones, X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Station Agent) shows up. After stealing the machine, he uses it to try and solve the mystery, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to unexpected and dangerous places.

Directed by Palansky (Penelope, Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events), Rememory folds science, superstition and the supernatural into a place where one man finds terror – and the truth.

Rememory stars Peter Dinklage, Julia Ormond, Martin Donovan, Anton Yelchin, Henry Ian Cusick and Evelyne Brochu. The film hits theaters today. Check out the trailer, poster and an image, below.