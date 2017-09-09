From Olympic-class skier to high stakes poker queen with Russian mob ties – check out the trailer for Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game chronicles the real life tale of Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Idris Elba), who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led the world to believe.

Check out the trailer and some still images from Molly’s Game – which hits theaters on November 22, 2017 – below.