Black Sabbath: The Ozzy Osbourne Years (2000)

Softcover Book SKU: 190921-78997-1

ISBN-10: 1890313998

ISBN-13: 9781890313999

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good

Item Release Date: September 8, 2000

Details

In 1969, four youths from the factory town of Birmingham, England–Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward–formed a group that would change music forever with their unique style of heavy metal. In 1980, Ozzy began an equally impressive solo career which established milestones in music history. Now, twenty years after Ozzys departure, Black Sabbath has reformed with a new album and tour with one objective: to claim their rightful place in Rock and Roll history.

But how did these four men reach an unprecedented level of success and influence countless musicians to emulate them for generations to come? Read the true story of Black Sabbath.

The item is in great condition with bends, creases and edge wear.

Specifications

Pages: 48

Language: English

Size: 8 x 0.2 x 10.5 in



Authors: Robert V. Conte

Subject: Black Sabbath | Ozzy Osbourne

