Black Sabbath: The Ozzy Osbourne Years (2000)

Black Sabbath: The Ozzy Osbourne Years (2000)
Softcover BookSKU: 190921-78997-1
ISBN-10: 1890313998
ISBN-13: 9781890313999
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: September 8, 2000
Details

In 1969, four youths from the factory town of Birmingham, England–Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward–formed a group that would change music forever with their unique style of heavy metal. In 1980, Ozzy began an equally impressive solo career which established milestones in music history. Now, twenty years after Ozzys departure, Black Sabbath has reformed with a new album and tour with one objective: to claim their rightful place in Rock and Roll history.

But how did these four men reach an unprecedented level of success and influence countless musicians to emulate them for generations to come? Read the true story of Black Sabbath.

The item is in great condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 48
  • Language: English
  • Size: 8 x 0.2 x 10.5 in


Authors: Robert V. Conte
Subject: Black Sabbath | Ozzy Osbourne

Biography | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical | Softcover Books

