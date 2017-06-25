Blade Runner 2049 “Time to Live” featurette

Blade Runner 2049 begins 30 years after the events of Ridley Scott’s original cult classic science fiction epic. A new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 also stars Ana De Armas, MacKenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Carla Juri, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto. The film is executive produced by Ridley Scott and directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Check out a new featurette for Blade Runner 2049, below. The movie hits theaters on October 6, 2017.