New poster and details for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Pictures has revealed the first teaser poster for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to their runaway hit Jurassic World. The film hits theaters on June 22, 2018 with recently revealed stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine, Toby Jones, James Cromwell, BD Wong, Rafe Spall, Geraldine Chaplin, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Robert Emms, Faith Fay, David Olawale Ayinde and Kevin Layne.

J.A. Bayona, known for The Orphanage and A Monster Calls, directs the sci-fi adventure film. Check out the new teaser poster for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, below.