Extended clips with Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde including a wicked tongue kiss with Sofia Boutella

Universal Pictures has revealed two extended clips of Oscar winner Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows Agent Lorraine Broughton, MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

Atomic Blonde stars Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella and Toby Jones. The film is directed by David Leitch and hits theaters on July 28, 2017.

Check out both clips, below.

Chapter 1: Father Figure

Chapter 2: The Politics of Dancing