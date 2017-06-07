El Rey Network on the hunt for content

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez’ El Rey Network is now accepting content from indie creators for possible placement in their network lineup. Here’s an official statement from the net:

EL REY IS THE PEOPLE’S NETWORK

YOU CREATE, WE MAKE IT HAPPEN.

This is a place where makers have direct access to television audiences. Send us cool stuff, and if we like it we’ll put it on TV. Robert started his career with zero advantages – just the $7,000 he earned by selling his body to science. We welcome makers who share that spirit to become part of El Rey Network.

Jump on it at the link below:

submit.elreynetwork.com