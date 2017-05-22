New trailer for horror thriller Wish Upon

Broad Green Pictures has revealed a new trailer for Wish Upon, the latest horror thriller from the director of Annabelle.

In the horror thriller Wish Upon, 17-year-old Clare Shannon (Joey King) is barely surviving the hell that is high school, along with her friends Meredith (Sydney Park) and June (Shannon Purser). So when her dad (Ryan Phillippe) gifts her an old music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner’s wishes, she thinks there is nothing to lose. Clare makes her first wish and, to her surprise, it comes true. Before long, she finally has it all: money, popularity and her dream boy. Everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in gruesome and twisted ways. Now, with blood on her hands, Clare has to get rid of the box, before it costs her and everyone she loves the ultimate price.

Wish Upon is directed by John R. Leonetti and stars Joey King, Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Alice Lee, Kevin Hanchard and Sherilyn Fenn.

Check out the new trailer for Wish Upon, which hits theaters on July 14th, 2017, below.