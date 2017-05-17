First trailer revealed for Star Trek: Discovery

CBS has revealed the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery, which will be part of their initial line-up for the new CBS All Access streaming network launching this Fall.

Before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise there was Discovery. One of the most iconic and influential sci-fi franchises returns to television with Star Trek: Discovery. The show was created by Bryan Fuller & Alex Kurtzman and stars Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Doug Jones as Lt. Saru, Shazad Latif as Lieutenant Tyler, Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Clare McConnell as Dennas, Kenneth Mitchell as Kol, Maulik Pancholy as Dr. Nambue, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Stamets, Damon Runyan as Ujilli, Terry Serpico as Admiral Anderson, Rekha Sharma as Commander Landry, Sam Vartholomeos as Ensign Connor, Mary Wiseman as Cadet Tilly, Michelle Yeoh as Captain Georgiou and Rainn Wilson as Harry Mudd.

Check out the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery, below.