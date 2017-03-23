New trailer for Victor tells the tale of a Puerto Rican immigrant on the harsh streets of 1960’s Brooklyn

Victor is coming to select theaters tomorrow, March 24th. Based on a true story, the film tells the tale of an immigrant teen from Puerto Rico who’s forced to survive the harsh streets of 1960’s Brooklyn.

In the early 1960s, Victor Torres and his family moved to Brooklyn, New York from their native Puerto Rico in search of a new life. The American dream quickly fades as they face a life of want in their adopted home. As a new recruit in a street gang, a teenage Victor embarks on a lucrative new drug-trafficking business in an attempt to help his struggling family. Victor is quickly enslaved by drug use, and his parents, Manuel and Lila, desperately search to find a way to help their son. A faith-based rehabilitation program is their last chance to rescue Victor.

Victor is directed by Brandon Dickerson and stars Patrick Davis, Lisa Vidal and Josh Pence. Check out the trailer and poster for Victor, below.