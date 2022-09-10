Share Page Support Us
Watchmen Comic Book Issue No. 4 1986 Alan Moore DC Comics 12210

Watchmen Comic Book Issue No. 4 1986 Alan Moore DC Comics 12210
$8.95
$7.99
1 in stock
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Watchmen Comic Book Issue No.4 of 12 December 1986 DC Comics. Story by Alan Moore. Art and cover by Dave Gibbons. Colorist John Higgins. As Dr. Manhattan wanders across the moon, he looks back on his life. But since he does not experience time linearly, it makes for a very interesting journey. Includes four page fictional text feature presenting the Introduction to the book, “Dr. Manhattan: Super Powers and the Super Powers”. Doctor Manhattan was based upon Charlton’s Captain Atom, who in Moore’s original proposal was surrounded by the shadow of nuclear threat.

