Watchmen Comic Book Issue No. 4 1986 Alan Moore DC Comics 12210

Watchmen Comic Book Issue No.4 of 12 December 1986 DC Comics. Story by Alan Moore. Art and cover by Dave Gibbons. Colorist John Higgins. As Dr. Manhattan wanders across the moon, he looks back on his life. But since he does not experience time linearly, it makes for a very interesting journey. Includes four page fictional text feature presenting the Introduction to the book, “Dr. Manhattan: Super Powers and the Super Powers”. Doctor Manhattan was based upon Charlton’s Captain Atom, who in Moore’s original proposal was surrounded by the shadow of nuclear threat.