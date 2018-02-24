Twitter
The Friends of Eddie Coyle Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray
The Friends of Eddie Coyle Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray
$39.98

$24.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180225-70736-1
UPC: 715515144711
Part No: CC2476BD
ISBN-13: 978-164659849
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Criterion
Original U.S. Release: June 27, 1973
Item Release Date: April 28, 2015
Rating: R
Details

In one of the best performances of his legendary career, Robert Mitchum plays small-time gunrunner Eddie “Fingers” Coyle in an adaptation by Peter Yates of George V. Higgins’s acclaimed novel The Friends of Eddie Coyle. World-weary and living hand to mouth, Coyle works on the sidelines of the seedy Boston underworld just to make ends meet. But when he finds himself facing a second stretch of hard time, he’s forced to weigh loyalty to his criminal colleagues against snitching to stay free. Directed with a sharp eye for its gritty locales and an open heart for its less-than-heroic characters, this is one of the true treasures of 1970s Hollywood filmmaking—a suspenseful crime drama in stark, unforgiving daylight.

Special Features

  • New, restored high-definition digital transfer, approved by director Peter Yates, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
  • Audio commentary featuring Yates
  • Stills gallery
  • An essay by critic Kent Jones and a 1973 on-set profile of actor Robert Mitchum from Rolling Stone
  • New cover by Michael Boland

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 102
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: Original Monaural

Cast: Alex Rocco | Carolyn Pickman | Joe Santos | Matthew Cowles | Mitchell Ryan | Peter Boyle | Richard Jordan | Robert Mitchum
Directors: Peter Yates
Project Name: The Friends of Eddie Coyle

