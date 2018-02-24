The Friends of Eddie Coyle Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray

$39.98
Details
In one of the best performances of his legendary career, Robert Mitchum plays small-time gunrunner Eddie “Fingers” Coyle in an adaptation by Peter Yates of George V. Higgins’s acclaimed novel The Friends of Eddie Coyle. World-weary and living hand to mouth, Coyle works on the sidelines of the seedy Boston underworld just to make ends meet. But when he finds himself facing a second stretch of hard time, he’s forced to weigh loyalty to his criminal colleagues against snitching to stay free. Directed with a sharp eye for its gritty locales and an open heart for its less-than-heroic characters, this is one of the true treasures of 1970s Hollywood filmmaking—a suspenseful crime drama in stark, unforgiving daylight.
Special Features
- New, restored high-definition digital transfer, approved by director Peter Yates, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- Audio commentary featuring Yates
- Stills gallery
- An essay by critic Kent Jones and a 1973 on-set profile of actor Robert Mitchum from Rolling Stone
- New cover by Michael Boland
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 102
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Original Monaural
Cast: Alex Rocco | Carolyn Pickman | Joe Santos | Matthew Cowles | Mitchell Ryan | Peter Boyle | Richard Jordan | Robert Mitchum
Directors: Peter Yates
Project Name: The Friends of Eddie Coyle
