The Friends of Eddie Coyle Special Edition Criterion Collection Blu-ray

Blu-ray SKU: 180225-70736-1

UPC: 715515144711

Part No: CC2476BD

ISBN-13: 978-164659849

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Robert Mitchum items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: June 27, 1973

Item Release Date: April 28, 2015

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In one of the best performances of his legendary career, Robert Mitchum plays small-time gunrunner Eddie “Fingers” Coyle in an adaptation by Peter Yates of George V. Higgins’s acclaimed novel The Friends of Eddie Coyle. World-weary and living hand to mouth, Coyle works on the sidelines of the seedy Boston underworld just to make ends meet. But when he finds himself facing a second stretch of hard time, he’s forced to weigh loyalty to his criminal colleagues against snitching to stay free. Directed with a sharp eye for its gritty locales and an open heart for its less-than-heroic characters, this is one of the true treasures of 1970s Hollywood filmmaking—a suspenseful crime drama in stark, unforgiving daylight.

Special Features

New, restored high-definition digital transfer, approved by director Peter Yates, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary featuring Yates

Stills gallery

An essay by critic Kent Jones and a 1973 on-set profile of actor Robert Mitchum from Rolling Stone

New cover by Michael Boland

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Runtime: 102

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Original Monaural

Cast: Alex Rocco | Carolyn Pickman | Joe Santos | Matthew Cowles | Mitchell Ryan | Peter Boyle | Richard Jordan | Robert Mitchum

Directors: Peter Yates

Project Name: The Friends of Eddie Coyle

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Criterion | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Throwback Space