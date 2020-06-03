Stephen King’s It Original Soundtrack Album 3LP Limited Edition Vinyl

$42.00
Details
Waxwork Records is excited to present the deluxe debut vinyl release of STEPHEN KING’S IT Original Television Motion Picture Soundtrack. Over a year in the making, Waxwork has worked closely with Warner Bros., author Stephen King, and composer Richard Bellis to deliver a stunning triple LP set featuring the complete soundtrack from the original 1990 TV miniseries.
Stephen King’s IT 1990 TV movie is a film adaptation of the 1986 horror novel by the same title. The story follows the experiences of seven children known as “The Losers’ Club” as they are terrorized by an entity that exploits the fears and phobias of its victims to disguise itself while hunting its prey. “It” primarily appears in the human form of a sadistic, wisecracking clown by the name of Pennywise The Dancing Clown.
The expansive score by composer and conductor Richard Bellis features a range of classic orchestral cues and electronic music and sound effects by usage of synthesizers. Bellis won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a mini-series for his work on the film. Waxwork Records is proud to include the complete soundtrack for the very first time on vinyl.
Special Features
- Available On Vinyl In It’s Entirety For The First Time
- 3xLP 180 Gram “Balloon” Colored Vinyl (Red, Blue, and Yellow)
- Stephen King Approved Artwork By Matt Ryan Tobin
- Re-Mastered For Vinyl
- Includes 12”x12” Printed Insert
- Deluxe Packaging
- Tri-Fold Gatefold Jacket with Spot UV-Gloss Coating
Playlists
- Main Title Part I
- Enter The Clown
- Georgie Dies
- Ben Gets The News
- Punks
- I Hate It Here
- Bedroom Jazz Source
- The Slap
- Die If You Try
- Richie’s Talk Show Play Off
- The Beast - First Encounter
- Mike Remembers
- Mike Joins The Group
- Pennywise
- Circus Source
- Target Practice
- The Sewer Hole
- Stan Gets Nabbed
- The Fog
- The Pact
- Stan’s Suicide
- End Credits Part I
- Main Title Part II
- The Graves
- Library Balloons
- Ben’s Flashback
- Skeleton On The Pond
- Guillory’s Muzak
- Hydrox
- Audra
- Fortune Cookie
- Silver Flyer
- Leftover Stan
- Henry And Belch
- Every Thirty Years
- Audra Arrives
- This Time It’s For Real
- The Smell Of Death
- Something’s Coming
- The Spider’s Web
- Hi Ho Silver
- End Credits Part II
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Material: 3xLP 180 Gram Colored Vinyl
Cast: Bill Skarsgård | Chosen Jacobs | Jaeden Martell | Jeremy Ray Taylor | Nicholas Hamilton | Sophia Lillis
Directors: Andy Muschietti
Project Name: It
Composers: Richard Bellis
