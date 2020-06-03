Stephen King’s It Original Soundtrack Album 3LP Limited Edition Vinyl

View larger $42.00 $38.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200603-80805-1

Part No: WW038

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Adventure | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Waxwork

Original U.S. Release: September 8, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Waxwork Records is excited to present the deluxe debut vinyl release of STEPHEN KING’S IT Original Television Motion Picture Soundtrack. Over a year in the making, Waxwork has worked closely with Warner Bros., author Stephen King, and composer Richard Bellis to deliver a stunning triple LP set featuring the complete soundtrack from the original 1990 TV miniseries.

Stephen King’s IT 1990 TV movie is a film adaptation of the 1986 horror novel by the same title. The story follows the experiences of seven children known as “The Losers’ Club” as they are terrorized by an entity that exploits the fears and phobias of its victims to disguise itself while hunting its prey. “It” primarily appears in the human form of a sadistic, wisecracking clown by the name of Pennywise The Dancing Clown.

The expansive score by composer and conductor Richard Bellis features a range of classic orchestral cues and electronic music and sound effects by usage of synthesizers. Bellis won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a mini-series for his work on the film. Waxwork Records is proud to include the complete soundtrack for the very first time on vinyl.

Special Features

Available On Vinyl In It’s Entirety For The First Time

3xLP 180 Gram “Balloon” Colored Vinyl (Red, Blue, and Yellow)

Stephen King Approved Artwork By Matt Ryan Tobin

Re-Mastered For Vinyl

Includes 12”x12” Printed Insert

Deluxe Packaging

Tri-Fold Gatefold Jacket with Spot UV-Gloss Coating

Playlists

Main Title Part I

Enter The Clown

Georgie Dies

Ben Gets The News

Punks

I Hate It Here

Bedroom Jazz Source

The Slap

Die If You Try

Richie’s Talk Show Play Off

The Beast - First Encounter

Mike Remembers

Mike Joins The Group

Pennywise

Circus Source

Target Practice

The Sewer Hole

Stan Gets Nabbed

The Fog

The Pact

Stan’s Suicide

End Credits Part I

Main Title Part II

The Graves

Library Balloons

Ben’s Flashback

Skeleton On The Pond

Guillory’s Muzak

Hydrox

Audra

Fortune Cookie

Silver Flyer

Leftover Stan

Henry And Belch

Every Thirty Years

Audra Arrives

This Time It’s For Real

The Smell Of Death

Something’s Coming

The Spider’s Web

Hi Ho Silver

End Credits Part II

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Material: 3xLP 180 Gram Colored Vinyl

Cast: Bill Skarsgård | Chosen Jacobs | Jaeden Martell | Jeremy Ray Taylor | Nicholas Hamilton | Sophia Lillis

Directors: Andy Muschietti

Project Name: It

Composers: Richard Bellis

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Thrillers | Vinyl | Waxwork