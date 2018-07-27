Share Page Support Us
Star Wars Universe Space Ship Blueprint Style Necktie
$40.00

$24.97


1 in stock


TieSKU: 180727-74349-1
UPC: 029407584975
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Andy Serkis | Harrison Ford | J. J. Abrams | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Neckties
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense
Studio: Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This cool Star Wars-themed necktie features outline blueprints of the most popular star ships from the Star Wars movies.

Specifications

  • Size: 3 1/8 inches wide
  • Material: Soft Spun Polyester

Cast: Adam Driver | Andrew Jack | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Greg Grunberg | Gwendoline Christie | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Joonas Suotamo | Kiran Shah | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew | Pip Andersen | Pip Torrens | Rocky Marshall | Sasha Frost | Simon Pegg
Directors: J. J. Abrams
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

