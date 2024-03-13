Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, All Eddie Murphy Covers [S75]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, All Eddie Murphy Covers.

July 18, 1988
Arsenio Hall, Eddie Murphy Cover

June 15, 1987
Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop II Cover

August 28, 1989
Eddie Murphy Cover

December 7, 1992
Eddie Murphy, The Distinguished Gentleman Cover

June 13, 1994
Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop III Cover

November 20, 1989
Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Harlem Nights Cover

July 13, 1992
Eddie Murphy Cover

June 18, 1990
Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte, Another 48 Hrs. Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.