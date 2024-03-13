Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, All Eddie Murphy Covers [S75]

View larger $50.38

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, All Eddie Murphy Covers.

July 18, 1988

Arsenio Hall, Eddie Murphy Cover

June 15, 1987

Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop II Cover

August 28, 1989

Eddie Murphy Cover

December 7, 1992

Eddie Murphy, The Distinguished Gentleman Cover

June 13, 1994

Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop III Cover

November 20, 1989

Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Harlem Nights Cover

July 13, 1992

Eddie Murphy Cover

June 18, 1990

Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte, Another 48 Hrs. Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.