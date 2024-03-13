Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, All Eddie Murphy Covers [S75]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Interest, All Eddie Murphy Covers.
July 18, 1988
Arsenio Hall, Eddie Murphy Cover
June 15, 1987
Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop II Cover
August 28, 1989
Eddie Murphy Cover
December 7, 1992
Eddie Murphy, The Distinguished Gentleman Cover
June 13, 1994
Eddie Murphy, Beverly Hills Cop III Cover
November 20, 1989
Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Harlem Nights Cover
July 13, 1992
Eddie Murphy Cover
June 18, 1990
Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte, Another 48 Hrs. Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.