Set of 3 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sammy Davis Jr, Gregory Hines [S81]

Johnson Publications, Set of 3 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Sammy Davis Jr, Gregory Hines.

Sept. 7, 1987

Sammy Davis Jr., Jerry Lewis Cover

Nov. 4, 1971

Sammy Davis Jr., Altovise Davis

Feb. 13, 1989

Sammy Davis Jr., Gregory Hines

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.