Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP in Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy [T27]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy.
Oct. 20, 1979
Loni Anderson, Howard Hesseman, Gary Sandy of WKRP in Cincinnati Cover
Oct. 28, 1978
Pam Dawber, Robin Williams of Mork and Mindy Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.