Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP in Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy [T27]

Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP in Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy [T27]
View larger
Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP in Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy [T27]
Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP in Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy [T27]
Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP in Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy [T27]
$13.97
$12.70
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 2 TV Guide Magazines, WKRP Cincinnati, Mork and Mindy.

Oct. 20, 1979
Loni Anderson, Howard Hesseman, Gary Sandy of WKRP in Cincinnati Cover

Oct. 28, 1978
Pam Dawber, Robin Williams of Mork and Mindy Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.