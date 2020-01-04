Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 18, No. 1, January 1971) Mae West Interview [1161]

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 18, No. 1, January 1971) Mae West Interview [1161]
View larger

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200104-79961-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 18, No. 1, January 1971).

Features Include: Mae West Interview, Kurt Vonnegut Jr. Alberto Moravia, Michael Crichton, Bill Cosby, Evan Hunter, Mario Puzo, Dick Martin from Laugh-In, Joan Rivers, Arthur C. Clarke, Alan Watts, Gay Talese, Shel Silverstein, Senator Gaylord Nelson, Mayor Carl Stokes, Gerald Green, Veruschka.

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Alan Watts | Alberto Moravia | Arthur C. Clarke | Bill Cosby | Carl Stokes | Dick Martin | Evan Hunter | Gay Talese | Gaylord Nelson | Gerald Green | Joan Rivers | Kurt Vonnegut Jr | Mae West | Mario Puzo | Michael Crichton | Shel Silverstein

