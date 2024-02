Secret Service of the Imperial Court (1984) Original Lobby Card Shaw Brothers Kung Fu [R60]

View larger $12.87

Secret Service of the Imperial Court (1984) Original Lobby Card Shaw Brothers Kung Fu. Directed by Tony Lou Chun-Ku, Secret Service of the Imperial Court stars Leung Kar-Yan, Lau Wing, Nancy Hu Kuan-Chen, Ku Feng, Lo Meng, Lo Lieh, Eric Chan Ga-Kei, Lau Yuk-Pok, Fong Yi-Jan, Phillip Ko Fei, Ku Kuan-Chung, Lung Tien-Hsiang, Sun Chien, Nick Cheung Lik, Jason Pai Piao, Cheng Kei-Ying, Lau Siu-Kwan, Ching Miao, Wong Ching-Ho, Pak Sha-Lik, Cheung Yuet-Ming, Huang Pei-Chih, Chan Lau, and Kwan Fung.

Item has wear, bends and tears. Please review listing images for condition details.